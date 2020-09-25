As Covid hit state’s economy, Manipur govt announces new measures to curb expenses

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. (File)

Five days after it halted all the ongoing recruitment process’ in the state due to the economic impact of Covid-19, the Manipur government Friday announced a new set of measures for effective management of the state resources.

In an office memorandum, state Chief Secretary said that the economic dislocation inflicted by the pandemic has seriously impacted the resources of the state government and it has become “imperative to cut down on non-essential expenditure.”

“The amount to be incurred on meeting recurring expenditure is likely to see an increase during the current fiscal year due to certain commitments made by the government including unavoidable expenditure on Covid-19 related activities,” the memorandum said.

In the memo, the government has also asked departments to refrain from making a financial commitment on items for which expenditure sanction has not been obtained. All departments collecting major tax and non-tax revenue have been directed to take urgent necessary measures to meet their targets for the current fiscal year 2020-21.

The government has also put a ban on purchase of new vehicles, office furniture-equipments, printings of diaries, coffee table book among others. Seminars, conferences are also to be mostly held via video conferencing.

“No new entities, either functional or involving expenditure out of the consolidated fund of state will be created,” the government said.

As part of the new economic measures, the government has also ordered strict prioritisation on the release of funds to the departments. “Subject to availability of funds, first preference will be accorded to release of central share and state matching share for which central share has been released by the Government of India,” the state government said in the memo.

The government has also advised all administrative departments to review and reduce the number of consultants to the minimum.

