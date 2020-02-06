Coronavirus infection: Manipur bans import of packaged foods made in China, Myanmar

Seven samples collected in the state have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing. (file) Seven samples collected in the state have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing. (file)

Manipur Government Thursday banned the import of packaged food items made in China, Myanmar and other Southeast Asian countries as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Health Department of Manipur has issued an order directing all designated officers in the state to inspect and seize imports found to be violating the ban. It also urged the public to avoid consumption of package food items that came in from the Southeast Asian countries.

Manipur, which shares 398 km of its border with Myanmar, imports a huge quantity of goods from Myanmar, China and other Southeast Asian countries through its border town Moreh in Tengnoupal district.

Meanwhile, Dr. L. Arke, additional director (Public Health), said that the Government is taking necessary precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus and is constantly in touch with the Union Health Ministry.

The department regularly submits report about the inflow of passengers from foreign countries and the screening tests conducted on them, he said.

The additional director also said that a total of 172 passengers from China, Thailand and Singapore have entered the state since January 11 and they are all kept under quarantine at their respective homes.

Seven samples collected in the state have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing.

“Of the seven, we have received four reports which are all negative for Coronavirus. The reports of the remaining three will arrive in a day or two,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd