Manipur cop Th Brinda to contest Manipur Assembly polls, says joined politics to ‘change system’

Decorated Manipur cop Th Brinda has said that she would contest the upcoming Assembly polls from the Yaiskul constituency in Imphal.

Though the Additional SP is yet to announce which party she is joining, rumours are rife that she may choose the BJP.

Brinda, who is also yet to submit her resignation, said she decided to enter politics to change the current system. “I could not discharge my duty at the executive level due to constant political interference,” she said, adding that her vision is to uplift the youth and poor people.

On Sunday, a brief altercation occurred near her residence at Yaiskhul Janmasthan after police stopped an election rally in support of Brinda. Cops said the move came after Brinda failed to produce papers showing that necessary permission has been taken for the rally.

Th Brinda is the first police officer from the narcotics division in the history of Manipur to be have received a gallantry award.

The Manipur Chief Minister’s Police Medal was presented to her during an event held to celebrate the 71st Independence Day.

Brinda later returned the gallantry award in protest after the special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court in Manipur acquitted former ADC chairman of Chandel Lukhosei Zou and six others in a high profile drug haul case in 2018.

Brinda, who was the then additional SP of NAB police station, had led the operation leading to the arrest of Lukhosei Zou and seven others allegedly with a huge haul of drugs, cash on June 19, 2018. The drugs seized in the series of raids was worth over Rs 27 crore in the international market.