Conrad Sangma planning a coup in party: Expelled NPP leader Kipgen

Thangminlieenn Kipgen was reacting to Conrad Sangma’s statement over the controversy surrounding the election of the NPP Manipur unit.

The National People’s Party (NPP) led by Thangminlien Kipgen has accused Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma of planning a coup within the party in an attempt to take over the party and install his late father PA Sangma as the founder.

Thangminlieenn Kipgen was reacting to Conrad Sangma’s statement over the controversy surrounding the election of the NPP Manipur unit. Last month, Kipgen was expelled within two days by the Meghalaya CM, who is also the national president of NPP, after he was re-elected as NPP president of Manipur state unit (2020-23). Sangma had appointed tribal affair Minister N. Kaiyisii as interim president.

On Saturday, Conrad Sangma arrived in Manipur to kick off the by-poll election campaigning in Manipur, where he reiterated that Kipgen and a handful of Manipur NPP leaders were expelled from the party for acting against the party constitution. Sangma had appointed tribal affair Minister N. Kaiyisii as interim president.

Kipgen, however, contended that Conrad Sangma has been planning a coup in NPP in the soil of Manipur for wanting to establish his late father PA Sangma as the founder of NPP.

Stating that NPP was founded in the year 1989 by (Late) K Brajamohan Dev Sharma and his associates, Kipgen said, “He (Sangma) is now trying own the NPP by putting his late father Purno Agitok Sangma as the founder of NPP by unscrupulous means”.

NPP was derecognised by the Election Commission of India in the year 2012 for failing to fulfill the minimum requirement for a political party. The ECI recognised NPP as a state party in Manipur and a ‘Book’ was its reserved symbol under the provision of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order, 1968, said Kipgen led NPP in a statement.

It said that former Lok Sabha Speaker, late PA Sangma, who was an NCP leader at the time, wanted to join the party and placed a request for his enrolment into the party.

“Accordingly, all the NCP MLAs of Meghalaya and party organisation leaders/workers under his leadership were merged with NPP in August, 2012 at Shillong, Meghalaya. Further, his request to lead the party and expand the party throughout the length and breadth of the country as a president was accepted and he was elected national president on September 15, 2012 with Ch Ajang Khongsai as national general secretary cum president, Manipur State Unit though the party had not fulfilled the required criteria to become a national party,” it added.

The NPP statement went on to say that the state presidential election of NPP, Manipur state unit was held as per the Article No. 22 of the party constitution.

“The letter of Conrad Sangma dated August 14, 2020 clearly shows his intention of a coup d’état of NPP, Manipur state unit. As per his whimsical plan, the legitimately elected president of NPP Manipur State Unit, Thangminlien Kipgen and some of the office-bearers were dismissed /removed vide his letter dated August 24, 2020 by appointing his stooges who will always obey to his whims for his conveniences, which is completely against the constitution of the party,” it alleged.

The actual term and tenure of Thangminlien Kipgen expired on August 26, 2020 and not in the month of April 2020 as alleged by Conrad Sangma, it said.

