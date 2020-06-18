Manipur: Congress serves notice to remove Speaker; asks Guv for special House session

Former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh has approached the Governor to dismiss the BJP government and call upon the Congress to form the new government in the state. Former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh has approached the Governor to dismiss the BJP government and call upon the Congress to form the new government in the state.

A day after three BJP MLAs resigned and ally NPP withdrew support from the government in the Manipur Assembly, the Congress party Thursday approached Governor Najma Heptulla, to call a special Assembly session for a no-confidence motion against the N Biren Singh-led government.

The party also served a notice for the removal of Speaker Y Khemchand, claiming he had “conducted himself in a manner unbecoming of the position” held by him.

Congress MLA K Meghachandra submitted the removal notice to the Secretary of the Manipur Legislative Assembly under Article 179 (c) of the Constitution. Article 179(c) provides that a Speaker (or Deputy Speaker) may be removed from his office by a resolution passed by a majority of all the then members of the Assembly. Claiming the support of 10 members, including former Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh of the NPP, Meghachandra urged for the acceptance of the notice.

He said the next date for proceedings regarding the disqualification of seven Congress MLAs was fixed by the Speaker on June 22. However, by a communication released on social media at 11 pm on Wednesday, it was preponed to June 18 without reasonable cause or explanation.

The speaker “has conducted himself in an authoritarian manner which is opposed to well established practice and procedures of the House”, Meghachandra alleged.

On Wednesday, CLP leader Okram Ibobi Singh had said the three legislators who resigned from BJP have joined the Congress, and the party would now ask the Speaker to convene an Assembly session so it could stake claim to form the government.

#Manipur Congress approach Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla urging her to summon a special session of the Assembly to take up a no confidence motion against the N Biren Singh govt. Or dismiss the govt and invite Okram Ibobi Singh to form the govt. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/0DIFXGJEzY — Manoj C G (@manojcg4u) June 18, 2020

One of the BJP’s main allies, the National People’s Party (NPP), Wednesday withdrew its support and pledged support to the Congress. The NPP’s four MLAs were all cabinet ministers.

The Biren Singh government was formed after the 2017 Assembly election, with the BJP winning only 21 seats in the 60-member Assembly. The Congress was the single largest party with 28 seats. Immediately after the election, one Congress MLA defected to the BJP. A TMC MLA, along with the four NPP MLAs and four MLAs of Naga People’s Front (a BJP ally in Nagaland), helped prop up the BJP’s first government in the Northeast.

On Wednesday, apart from the three BJP MLAs and NPP, the TMC MLA and an independent MLA from Jiribam withdrew support. The Manipur Assembly has a current strength of 59 MLAs after Shyamkumar Singh of Andro constituency, who had defected to BJP from Congress, was disqualified.

The three BJP MLAs who resigned are T T Haokip, S Subaschandra Singh and Samuel Jendai. Haokip, speaking at a press conference in Imphal flanked by the two others, said, “I tendered my resignation on my own volition.” When asked why they took the decision, Haokip declined to comment further.

(with PTI inputs)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd