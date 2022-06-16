Congress marches to Manipur Raj Bhavan to protest ED summonses for Sonia, Rahul

Manipur’s Congress unit took to the streets of Imphal on Thursday in protest against the repeated summonses issued for Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case.

Led by party president Keisham Meghachandra, MLAs and other leaders, a large number of Congress workers took out a protest rally from the party office bearing placards. They marched to the Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the governor, in front of which they chanted slogans such as “stop vendetta politics”, “don’t convert police into a terrorist force” and “only truth will prevail”.

Meghachandra said, “We are here protesting in front of the Raj Bhavan to save the democracy, unity and diversity of the country that the BJP is trying to destroy”.

“We strongly condemn the high-handedness of the BJP in targeting Congress leaders selectively without rhyme or reason by using the Enforcement Directorate as a tool,” he said.

The Congress state president also said the repeated summonses issued for Sonia and Rahul were very unfortunate. “The Congress considers it an act of political vendetta by the BJP. We condemn the Enforcement Directorate’s move,” he said, adding that charges levelled against the two leaders in the money-laundering case were baseless.

The rally was dispersed by police in front of the Raj Bhavan.