CM of Sagaing region of Myanmar to visit Imphal for football exhibition match

Chief Minister of Sagaing region of Myanmar, Dr Myint Naing, along with his three cabinet ministers, will arrive in Imphal on Sunday to attend exhibition matches between women football teams of Manipur and Myanmar at the Khuman Lampak main stadium in Imphal.

Advertising

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip, Education Minister Th. Radheshyam and convener of Act East Policy (Manipur) R K Shivchandra will receive Naing and his team at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) Moreh border town.

The Sagaing CM will be accompanied by Minister of Security and Border Affairs Colonel Than Tun Aung, Minister for Development U Myint Kyi and Minister of Social Welfare of Sagaing region Dr Zaw Wing.

The football exhibition match, which will be held for two days, is being organised by the Act East policy committee, Government of Manipur, Department of YAS and All Manipur Football Association (AMFA), as part of the ongoing 10-day long Manipur Sangai Festival.

Advertising

Two local teams, Manipur XI (A) and (B), will play four matches with Mandalay XI and Sagaing XI from Myanmar. The two Myanmar teams comprising of 52 players arrived in Imphal on Friday.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and his cabinet ministers will also attend the Sunday exhibition match alongside the visiting dignitaries of Myanmar.

The main objective of the event is to connect Myanmar and Manipur through sports, convener of Act East Policy (Manipur) R K Shivchandra said.

“I am very confident that Manipur will win as all the international players of the state will play in the matches,” Shivchandra said.

Shivchandra also appealed to all the sports lovers of the state to come and witness the football matches.

Sagaing CM and his entourage will also attend a business summit between Sagaing and Manipur on November 26. Two CEOs from Korea and Europe will also attend the summit.

Asserting that Manipur and Sagaing had been a land-locked state until the opening of the Indo-Myanmar land port recently, Shivchandra said, “The summit is also a part of the celebration of the land link and to discuss for the development of economic and trade of the two states.”

Advertising

Shivchandra lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his initiatives for making the Act East Policy effective and CM Biren Singh for his initiative in opening the Indo-Myanmar land port.