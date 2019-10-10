Manipur: Civil bodies join hands to protest against school girl’s death

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed in connection with the controversial death of a girl student along with several civil bodies, warned to launch a series of agitation in the state, if Manipur Government fails to persuade the CBI to take up the case by October 13.

Babysana (13) of Thangmeiband Imphal West, a hosteller of Standard Robert School Chanchipur Imphal, was found hanging inside the hostel on July 18. Her death sparked controversy with family suspecting foul play in the girl’s death although post mortem suggests that the death was caused due to asphyxia by hanging.

JAC had launched a series of agitation including shutdowns demanding the arrest of culprits involved in the alleged murder, bringing the state to a standstill on several occasions. The protests only stopped after the state government assured CBI enquiry into the incident. However, with no visible progress until now, the JAC has given the state government a deadline of October 13 and added, if it failed to do so, the committee would resort to intense form of agitation from October 14.

JAC convenor, L Gyaneshwari, said that the decision to resume the agitation was taken as per resolutions adopted during a joint meeting of the committee and civil bodies convened on Wednesday at Thangmeiband.

The meeting resolved to continue intense agitations until the demands of the JAC are met. It also resolved that the civil bodies and local clubs will unanimously support in any of the agitations organised by the JAC, added Guneshwari.

The JAC convenor further alleged that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the death of Babysana was not sincerely conducting their investigation and rather was trying to save the accused, demanding the government to dissolve the SIT.

The SIT had arrested a number of school authorities, including the principal of the school, who are currently in judicial custody.

Guneshwari further said that the JAC with support from local clubs and civil bodies would continue to fight until their demands were met.

The civil bodies who extended their support to the JAC are Poirei Leimarol Meira Paibi Apunba Lup, Khwairamband Keithel Semgat Sagat Lup, Iramdam Kanba Apunba Lup, Kabui Mothers’ Association, Apunba Manipur Kanba Ima Lup, Women Association for Socio-economic Development, All Manipur Tami-Chingmi Apunba Lup.