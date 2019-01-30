Citizenship Bill: Political parties’ representatives in Delhi to urge Centre to reconsider legislation

Representatives of several political parties of Manipur, including Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, rushed to New Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Biren Singh on Wednesday afternoon left Imphal to attend a meeting of the Chief Ministers of Northeast states with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Before leaving Imphal, Singh told media persons on the sidelines of Marty’s day celebration that he would request the Home Minister to review the prevailing situation of Manipur and the Northeast. He assured he would try his level best to convince the Union Home Minister to clear people’s doubt and apprehension prior to carrying out any future course of action.

N. Biren claimed that the state government has been observing the situation and continuously conveying to the Centre on the apprehension surrounding people’s mind with regards to the Bill.

A delegation of Manipur Congress Pradesh Committee (MPCC) led by its president TN. Haokip left Imphal Wednesday to meet party leaders to campaign against the legislation.

The delegation will pressure the party leaders to oppose the Bill in the Rajya Sabha and also convince its ally to do the same, said Kh. Debabrata general secretary MPCC.

He informed that the team had met the general secretary of AICC and is due to meet president Rahul Gandhi.

A delegation comprising of 12 political parties is presently camping in New Delhi to urge the Central government not to pass the Citizenship Bill or to exempt Manipur from Bill’s purview.

The delegation is a part of a decision taken during an all political party meeting convened by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Monday. The MPCC and a few political parties did not attend the meeting claiming that the stance of the BJP-led Manipur government on the Bill is not clear.

Meanwhile, Delhi police reportedly detained over 60 students from Manipur for burning effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi near the Parliament on Wednesday.

Philemcha Baleshwor, publicity secretary of DESAM, informed leaders of DESAM, MSF, KSA were among others who were picked up by the Delhi police.

He informed that nearly 200 students from Manipur staged a sit-in demonstration at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi demanding the withdrawal of the Citizenship Bill under the aegis of six students groups from Manipur: All Manipur Student’s Union (AMSU), Manipur Students’ Federation (MSF), Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM), Kangleipak Students’ Association (KSA), Students’ Union of Kangleipak (SUK) and Apunba Irreipakki Maheirosing Singpanglup (AIMS).

These student groups have been organising a series of protests in Manipur vehemently opposing the Citizenship Bill.

The protest demonstration at Jantar Mantar started from 11 am and lasted till 3pm. Those arrested are yet to be released at the time of filing the report.