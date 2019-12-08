Manipur organisation to hold two-day protests against Citizenship Bill

The organisation has urged the people to stop their daily activities and come out on the street to protest against the Bill. (Express File Photo) The organisation has urged the people to stop their daily activities and come out on the street to protest against the Bill. (Express File Photo)

In view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah tabling the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Lok Sabha Monday, the Manipur People Against Citizenship Amendment Bill (MANPAC) organisation has called for a protest from Monday. The organisation has urged the people to stop their daily activities and come out on the street to protest against the Bill.

The protest will begin from 1 pm on Monday and continue till 3 am on Wednesday.

Yumnam Dilipkumar, convener of MANPAC said that the decision was taken during an emergency central executive meeting, which was held on Saturday to discuss the verbal assurance given by Shah.

The home minister had, on December 3, assured a delegate of MANPAC that the people of Manipur will be protected from CAB.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the delegates to protect Manipur from CAB. However, the next morning the cabinet cleared the Bill assuring protection to only three states and left out Manipur”, Dilipkumar said.

After an effective discussion, the organisation unanimously resolved to re-affirm its stance to oppose the extension of CAB in the Northeast region, including Manipur.

The All Manipur Students Union (AMSU) has also called for a 15-hour total shutdown Tuesday in support of the shutdown call by the Northeast Student Organisation (NESO). The shutdown will come into effect from 3 am to 6 pm. Meanwhile, many student and civil bodies have extended their support to the MANPAC and AMSU protest.

