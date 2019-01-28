Citizenship Bill: 64 civil society organizations call for shutdown in Manipur on Jan 30

Amid the intensifying protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, a conglomerate of 64 civil society organizations, from both the hill and valley districts of Manipur has called for a statewide 24-hour general strike from January 30 midnight. The decision was taken in the meeting of the core committee of the Manipur People Against Citizenship Amendment Bill (MPACAB).

The core committee which was formed during the day comprises of the All Manipur United Club Organisation, United Committee Manipur, LIPUN, Kuki Inpi Manipur, Zelianrong Union-Assam, Manipur and Nagaland, Manipur Muslim Welfare Organisation, Pandam, HERICOUN and CCSK among others.

Following the meeting, Tongmang Haokip, member of the committee, advisor to Kuki Inpi Manipur, said that the general strike is a warning to both the state and Central Government, and the members of the Rajya Sabha. He appealed to the people to extend their full support and cooperation. Tongmang informed that the committee also resolved to have an emergency public meeting on January 29 at in Imphal’s IMA Keithel followed by a similar meeting in the hill district on January 30.

Tongmang stated that the committee has also decided to convene on February 1, to chalk out a further line of action to be taken up.

Amu Kamei, president of Zeliangrong Union called on the people and political parties of the state to set aside their differences. “Let us show our oneness through this citizenship amendment Bill”, he said.

Meanwhile, an all-party meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh was held at the CM’s residence to review the situation in the state after the passing of Bill by the Lok Sabha recently. Education Minister, Th. Radheshyam told reporters that the meeting among others resolved to send a delegation comprising of representatives of political parties, to pressure the Central leaders to insert a clause in the citizenship Bill to protect the indigenous population of the state.

However, the Manipur Pradesh Congress Party (MPCC), the main opposition party, did not attend the meeting claiming that the stance of the BJP led state government on the bill is not clear.