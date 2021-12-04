Centre will give full support to develop Loktak lake as top tourist destination: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal assured that the Centre will extend full support for the promotion and development of Manipur’s Loktak Lake to make it one of the most beautiful lakes in the world.

Sonowal stated this during his visit to Loktak Lake in Bishnupur district on Saturday.

“We all have an important role to play in the development and promotion of Loktak Lake as one of the most important tourist destinations in the world. The lake is one of the largest lakes in Asia with its greenery and marine lives surrounded by beautiful mountain,” the minister said.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always given emphasis to the speedy growth of NE states. He (PM) is the first PM in the last 75 years of Independence who has given his ‘heart and soul” for the promotion and development of Northeast, Sonowal claimed.

He further stated that his visit to the state is under the directive of PM, to extend full support to the government of Manipur in the sectors of Inland Waterways development and Ayush.

The minister also lauded the Chairman of Loktak Development Authority (LDA) for his hard work to develop the water body as a national and international tourist destination.

Loktak lake is situated at Moirang, about 48 km from Imphal. It is the largest freshwater Lake in the Northeast.

In November 2019, the Union Shipping Ministry approved Rs 25.58-crore for Loktak Inland Waterways Improvement Project (LIWIP) — a long-pending demand of the Manipur government. The project aims to boost tourism and connectivity in the lake. However, the fishing communities residing in and around the Loktak have been opposing the project asserting that it will be harmful to biodiversity. As per Loktak Lake Area Fishermen’s Union Manipur, at least 4000 fisher persons reside in and around the lake.