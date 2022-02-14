Centre ready for dialogue with insurgent groups in Manipur: Rajnath Singh

While addressing a poll rally at Langthabal constituency, Imphal West district on Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Centre is ready to hold a dialogue with insurgent groups in Manipur.

The Union minister said, “I can boldly say that violence in Manipur is at the lowest point today during the last five years. I assure you that the BJP will completely put an end to this violence to bring lasting peace in the region.”

The defence minister appealed to insurgency groups to shun violence and come to the negotiating table to resolve problems.

“We are ready for a dialogue with insurgent groups because all the problems vexing this region, be it unemployment or poverty, should be resolved,” he said, adding that the BJP wishes to see Manipur as the number one state in the country.

“It is the wish of the BJP to develop the entire northeast, particularly Manipur, as the tourist hub of India and the entire world,” Rajnath said.

Rajnath also lauded the BJP government led by N Biren Singh for maintaining transparency in implementing government schemes and attacked the Congress.

“The northeast was ignored by the Congress. It has an anti-development and anti-northeast mindset,” he said.

He claimed that the BJP is the only party in the country which is concerned about the northeast. “It was late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who showed his concern for the people of the northeast and created the Northeastern Council,” Rajnath said.

Claiming that the Congress has become politically insignificant, he said the BJP does not consider the party (Congress) as its main contender.

Besides addressing election rallies in three different places, the defence minister met the family of Kargil martyr Yumnam Kalleshor Kom on Monday.