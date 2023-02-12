scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Bullets fired at Congress leader’s residence in Manipur

The incident comes two days after two BJP youth leaders were assaulted by armed miscreants.

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) vice president Hareshwar Goshwami residence attackedManipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) vice president Hareshwar Goshwami (Photo: Twitter/@HareshGoshwami)
The residence of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) vice president Hareshwar Goshwami came under attack late Saturday night when unidentified persons fired several rounds of bullets. However, no one was harmed in the shooting. An FIR was also lodged at Porompat police station in this regard.

Condemning the attack, former Chief Minister of Manipur and CLP leader O Ibobi Singh on Sunday said that the Congress party will not be deterred by such threats. The incident will only strengthen the party’s courage, he said, adding that police will nab the perpetrators soon.

Claiming that the public’s faith in democracy is at risk, the CLP leader said that “dictatorship” will not last long in a sensitive zone like Manipur.

“There will be a certain limit where the public would not be able to tolerate such a system anymore. Let the arrest of those perpetrators who attack Congress be a turning point for reviving democracy in Manipur,” Ibobi added.

Decrying the attack, locals of Meihoubam Lampak staged a sit-in protest at the community hall in Imphal East.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 20:29 IST
