Bomb blast in Imphal city: One CRPF jawan killed, another injured

A CRPF personnel was killed and another sustained critical injuries in a bomb blast in the heart of Imphal city on Saturday. Police said the incident occurred around 6.10 pm on the busy street of Nagamapal under the jurisdiction of city police station.

Both, the deceased and injured jawans, were travelling in the back of a truck carrying supplies when the explosion occurred. The truck was heading towards Kanglatombi training camp after loading up supplies from Imphal market, said the police. Splinters from the blast also inflicted damage to two cars parked at roadside.

CRPF officials claimed that militant attacked the truck carrying the jawans by hurling a grenade. “I heard a loud bang and rushed outside to see what was going on. When I came out, I saw a military truck parked near the roadside and people panicking amidst the busy traffic. I came to know it was a blast when I saw injured jawans in the truck”, said a local resident.

The injured were immediately rushed to RIMS hospital, however, one succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased jawan has been identified as Umesh M Helavar (143 battalion) of Karnataka and the injured is identified as N. Ramarajan (109 battalion) of Tamil Nadu. The condition of the injured is said to be critical.

While an FIR has been lodged in connection with the incident, police also recovered grenade lever from the truck. Further examination of the truck was still underway.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, during his visit to the injured at RIMS hospital ‘strongly’ condemned the incident before assuring that his government will hunt down the perpetrator.

“This is very unfortunate. The CRPF personnel were getting their supplies just like other normal peoples. Moreover, the incident was carried in a busy market crowded with innocent civilians. I strongly condemn such actions. We will surely arrest and take action against the culprits,” said Singh.

The incident comes a day after miscreants exploded a low-intensity bomb in Kangpokpi district along the National High 102 hours before the visit of the Manipur Chief Minister. No casualties were reported during the previous blast.

