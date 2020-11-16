Blast outside Imphal hospital, two injured

Police said the blast occurred around 9.30 am near the northern side of the RIMS main gate. (Photo: Regional Institute of Medical Sciences)

A suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded Monday near the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, leaving two people injured.

The blast came at the time the state is celebrating the Ningol Chakouba festival, one of the biggest festivals of Manipur.

Police said the blast occurred around 9.30 am a few metres away from the northern side of the RIMS main gate. The injured were rushed to RIMS casualty, and are said to be out of danger. Officers said the two are a couple from Kangpokpi district, who had come to visit a family member admitted at RIMS.

A team of police led by Deputy Inspector general (DIG) Manipur police Themthing Ngashangva rushed to the blast site to take stock of the situation.

“The blast occurred at a very sensitive area where people come for treatment amid COVID-19. It is a cowardly act. We will catch the culprits soon,” the DIG said.

The motive behind the attack is not yet known. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

Manipur on Monday celebrated Ningol Chakouba festival, observed on the second lunar day of Hiyangei (October-November) month of the Manipuri calendar. The festival is celebrated with the theme of strengthening the bond of love between married women (ningol) and their paternal families.

