Blaming us won’t help, withdraw CAA: Manipur Congress

The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Sunday urged the central government to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act in order to pacify the masses agitating against it.

Kh Debabrata, spokesperson and general secretary of MPCC, said blaming the Congress for “inciting people” won’t solve the problem.

“The people are opposing the contentious legislation as per their own will and wisdom. The people are on the streets so that secularism is safeguarded,” he said.

As such, it is the duty of the government to withdraw the contentious legislation, the MPCC general secretary added.

Debabrata added that the party condemns any form of violence, whether committed by anti-CAA protestors or by security forces against the protestors.

Hareshwar Goshwami, another spokesperson of MPCC, claimed that the Inner line permit (ILP) system under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulations, 1873 has no provision for dealing with illegal foreigners entering the state.

The ILPS is meant for Indian citizens only, while the Citizenship Act is “inviting foreigners”, said Goshwami.

“The belief that ILP will safeguard the state from CAA is nothing but a wrong notion. It won’t be wrong to say that ILPS is a ‘curse in disguise’, added Goshwami.

He said the party will continue its protest against the “unsecular and unconstitutional” CAA.

