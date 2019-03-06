BJP targeting more than 300 seats in Lok Sabha polls: Ram Madhav

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday said the saffron party has set a target to secure over 300 seats in the forthcoming general elections and expressed his confidence that BJP will secure both the Lok Sabha seats in Manipur.

Madhav, who is in-charge of the Northeast, attended a state party convention at Chandrakirti Auditorium in Imphal. He is in Imphal to endorse the political resolutions adopted in the last national convention of the party. He claimed that the BJP-led NDA government has created a ‘unified’ and ‘dignified’ India during the past five years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Stating that the Indian economy is among the fastest growing economies in the world today, the BJP leader said India has achieved 7.2 per cent growth rate under the leadership of Modi and shall cross 8 per cent growth rate in the ensuing year.

Claiming that the BJP-led coalition government in the state has also able to unite Manipur by minimising the divide between the hills and valley through its initiatives like “Go to Hills mission”, Madhav said that the good deeds of the state government will help in securing both seats for BJP in the state.

He further contended that any efforts to destabilise the government under the leadership of N Biren Singh will not succeed. “Nobody can topple this government. It will stay for the next three years,” he said.

The Manipur CM said that people will reward Modi by making him PM again for the airstrike carried out in PoK to fight terrorism. Biren Singh also informed that BJP candidates for inner and outer parliamentary constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha election would soon be announced after due consultation with senior leaders of the party.

BJP Manipur Pradesh president and MP of Rajya Sabha Ksh Bhabananda, ministers Th Biswajit, Th Radheshyam, Nemcha Kipgen, V Hangkhanlian and former presidents and senior leaders of the party Th Chaoba, Meinam Bhorot, H Borbabu, Sh Shantikumar were also present during the occasion, which was attended by BJP workers from different districts of the state.