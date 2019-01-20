Biren Singh reiterates no change in govt’s stand to pressure Centre on Manipur People Bill

As protest continues against Citizenship Amendment Bill, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh Sunday reiterated that there is no change in state government’s stand to pressure the Centre to give assent to Manipur People Bill, 2018 before the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016 becomes an Act.

Singh made the statement during the distribution function of different flagship programmes initiated under the supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Chingamakha Model Club ground under Singjamei AC in Imphal West district.

The chief minister urged the public to thoroughly study both the positive and negative aspects of the Bill before coming to any conclusion.

The state government understands the urgent need for a mechanism to protect the identity of indigenous people of the state, he said.

Singh further said that his government has been constantly putting efforts to bring a developmental change in Manipur.

He assured that understanding basic requirements of the masses and to fulfil it within a stipulated period is the key priority of the present government.

Meanwhile, a mass sit-in protest demonstration was held across the state on Sunday demanding the withdrawal of Citizenship Amendment Bill which was recently passed in the Lok Sabha.

The sit-in demonstrations were organised under the aegis of five student bodies namely Manipuri Students’ Association Delhi (MSAD), Socialists Students’ Union Manipur (SSUM), Reformists Student Front (RSF), All Meitei Pangal Students’ Union Manipur (AMPSUM) and All Manipur Muslim Students’ Organisation (AMMSO). The student bodies adopted the resolution during a public discourse held at the centenary hall of Manipur University.

Earlier, joint student groups had announced to launch a series of agitation beginning with a sit-in demonstration on January 20 followed by other forms of protests. In response to the call, a mass protest demonstration was held in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur districts.

Six student organizations of Manipur unanimously resolved to call for a united struggle for mass-civil resistance movement amongst the political parties, civil bodies and people of Manipur as well as Northeastern states to demand the withdrawal of Citizenship Amendment Bill.

The student groups further demanding for the immediate withdrawal of the Bill, asked for a special Manipur Assembly Session on or before January 30 to oppose the Bill. It also appealed the Rajya Sabha MPs of India and Northeast to oppose the Bill.