Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Biren Singh invites investment, says Manipur is changing

Chief Minister N Biren Singh He was addressing the inaugural session of the Technical Textiles Conference at Hotel Classic Grande in Imphal.

Biren Singh said skilled labour, round-the-clock water and power supply, customs office at Moreh and the improvement in the law and order situation have created investment opportunities for entrepreneurs and industrialists in the state. (File)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday invited the corporate sector to visit Manipur and see the potential of the state and asserted that Manipur is changing.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the Technical Textiles Conference at Hotel Classic Grande in Imphal. Singh said Manipur has a lot of potential in every sector. “We have started exporting various items, including ginger and pineapple,” he said, adding even in sports, five athletes from the state brought medals for the country in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games.

Manipur, with its rich textile tradition, strategic location and vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, has significant potential. Manipur is the gateway of India to South East Asia, he said.

Singh said skilled labour, round-the-clock water and power supply, customs office at Moreh and the improvement in the law and order situation have created investment opportunities for entrepreneurs and industrialists in the state.

He also commended the road work taken up by the Border Road Organisation in Arunachal Pradesh. He further requested the Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, to ensure that new technologies are utilised along the Imphal-Jiribam, Imphal-Mao, Imphal-Aizawl and Imphal-Moreh roads.

Read |Tripura gives nod to operate flights to Bangladesh from this year

Further citing the lack of transportation options in the state, the Chief Minister asked the secretary for dedicated teams along the Imphal-Jiribam and the Imphal-Mao highways to expedite road works.

He added that schemes specific to the North East region have been taken up by the Ministry of Textiles to promote use of agro textiles and geo-textiles in the region.

“Under such schemes, Manipur has taken up pilot projects using technical textiles in the construction of National Highways, PMGSY road constructions and lining of water reservoirs,” Singh added. A technical textile is a textile product manufactured for non-aesthetic purposes, where function is the primary criterion.

Read |Congress demand for Prez Rule part of conspiracy to bring back communists to power, malign Tripura: BJP

Union Minister of State for Textiles, Darshana Vikram Jardosh lauded Singh and said, “What a double engine government is, should be learnt from the BJP-led government in Manipur.”

He said, after returning for his second term, the Chief Minister has worked along with all departments and ministries to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision forward.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 09:05:53 pm
