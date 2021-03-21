Betraying Framework Agreement would be great loss for Centre: NSCM-IM president

The NSCN-IM has been stressing on a sperate flag and constitution to reach a solution to the Naga crisis. (Representational)

Asking the Centre to honour the 2015 Framework Agreement while formulating the Naga solution, NSCN-IM president Q Tuccu said that it will be a great loss for the Centre if it betrays the pact.

The NSCN-IM president stated this during his presidential address on the 42nd Republic Day Anniversary of the outfit.

He said the Framework Agreement was proposed by the Centre after a series of talks to find a “win-win solution” to the decades-old Naga crisis.

“All Prime Ministers of India understand that Nagas will not merge with the Union of India, but they are willing to co-exist. They will also not accept the Indian Constitution. However, they are not opposed to sharing sovereign powers with India,” Q Tuccu added.

Asserting that the Framework Agreement is a middle point reached by the people of the two sovereign nations, Tuccu said sensible Nagas understand that this is one of the options where Indians and the Nagas can come closer to each other because it serves the purposes of both the parties. “As such, it would be a great loss for them if they would betray the Framework Agreement or miss the chance,” he added.

“We strongly believe that Indians and Nagas can walk together, work together, live together and fight together through agreement both times of peace and war,” Tuccu said.

The NSCN-IM president also urged the Narendra Modi government not to repeat the colonial “carrot and stick policy”.

“Indian leaders have admitted that the so-called 16-point agreement and the Shillong Accord did not solve the problem. That is why the Government of India invited the NSCN leadership to have political dialogues with them for a lasting solution,” the president said. He added, “I believe Indian leaders will not commit the mistakes of the past. For the Nagas, we will survive if we continue upholding the issue. Once we drop it, we will perish.”