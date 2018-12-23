Manipur: Banned outfit leader who made threat calls to CM nabbed from Delhi

The chairman of banned outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples War Group), who allegedly made threat calls to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was brought to Imphal in transit remand.

The chairman of KCP (PWG) namely Oinam Ibochouba aka Khoirangba Khuman, 45, a resident of Thanga, Bishnupur district, was brought by a team of Manipur Police in an Indigo flight from New Delhi on Sunday morning.

A case has been registered against him at the Imphal Police Station, for the alleged threat against the Chief Minister. He is likely to be produced before the court on Monday.

The chairman of the outfit was arrested by a team of Delhi Police Special cell on August 28, from Kotla Mubarakpur. It has been alleged that he was in the process of setting up a base in New Delhi to carry out anti-national activities.

The KCP chairman along with his associate had been allegedly indulging in threatening and extorting money from businessmen and influential peoples.

One of his associate Moiranthem Rana Pratao, general secretary of the outfit was arrested from Bishnupur area on September 4 by Special Cell Delhi Police and taken into their custody.