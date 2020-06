Baby born in Manipur quarantine centre named Quarantino

Quarantino is the first baby born at a quarantine centre in the northeastern state(Representational) Quarantino is the first baby born at a quarantine centre in the northeastern state(Representational)

A baby boy born to a couple placed under institutional quarantine in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district after returning from Goa has been named Emmanuel Quarantino, officials said on Tuesday.

Quarantino is the first baby born at a quarantine centre in the northeastern state, they added. “As they are under quarantine and the name of the isolation centre is Emmanuel School, they named the baby Emmanuel Quarantino,” an official said.

When the couple reached Manipur on May 27 in a special train from Goa, the woman was at an advanced stage of pregnancy. After they arrived at Haipi village in the district, they were kept in a room at the Emmanuel School there which had been converted into a quarantine centre, the official said.

“The woman delivered the baby boy without complications on Sunday. Both the mother and the baby are doing fine,” Dr Paotinlal Haokip, in-charge Medical Superintendent of Kangpokpi District Hospital, said. Haokip and the district’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Nilakanta Singh, were brought from Kangpokpi town to the quarantine centre in Haipi village to oversee the delivery.

The baby, weighing 3.2 kg, was delivered by two other doctors, including a gynaecologist, who were deputed by the authorities at the quarantine centre, the official said

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.