Assam Rifles Commandant, his family members killed in ambush in Manipur

An Assam Rifles Commandant and his family members were killed in an ambush by militants in Manipur on Saturday.

The convoy of the Commanding Officer of an Assam Rifles unit was ambushed by militants in the Singhat sub-division of Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted, “Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces & Para military are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice.”

Family members of the officer along with a Quick Reaction Team were in the convoy. Operations are underway now.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)