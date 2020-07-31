‘Perpetrators will be hunted’: Manipur CM on killing of Assam rifles soldiers in militant attack

Manipur CM N Biren Singh at wreath-laying ceremony of the soldiers at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport on Friday. (Twitter/@NBirenSingh) Manipur CM N Biren Singh at wreath-laying ceremony of the soldiers at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport on Friday. (Twitter/@NBirenSingh)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Friday said the state government will not remain silent but “hunt down the perpetrators” involved in the militant attack that killed three Assam Rifles personnel this week.

Singh said this during the wreath-laying ceremony of the soldiers at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in the state capital. He added that there is no place for violence in a democratic country like India.

“The Government will not remain as a silent spectator, and the perpetrators would be definitely hunted down,” he said.

The chief minister also appealed to the armed groups to shun violence and join the mainstream for a political solution. He assured that the state government would provide suitable assistance to the families of the martyred Central forces personnel from Manipur. The matter would be raised in the state Cabinet for a discussion, he added.

Top brass of security forces, police, bureaucrats, among others, were present at the wreath-laying ceremony.

The chief minister also met the family members of Ratan Salam from Thoubal district of Manipur, one of the three slain soldiers, and expressed condolences. The mortal remains of the deceased soldiers from Assam and Nagaland were flown to their respective states.

Three Assam Rifles personnel were killed and at least six others injured in a militant attack in Khongtal area of Manipur’s Chandel district near the Indo-Myanmar border on Wednesday evening.

