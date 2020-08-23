Manipur: Assam Rifles seize drugs worth over Rs 1.73 crore

The AR official said that the drugs were recovered from a vehicle intercepted at the check based on a specific input.

Assam Rifles (AR) seized drugs worth over 1.73 crores near the Indo-Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district of Manipur in separate incidents on Saturday.

Authority from the Assam Rifles said that the first two consignments of the drugs were seized from the check post situated near the district headquarter.

The first consignment, estimated to be around Rs. 48 lakhs were found hidden in the bonnet of a Imphal bound vehicle at around 9 am. The force also reportedly recovered 152 packets of Burmese medicines from the vehicle, said the authority.

The AR further said that around 2 pm a car heading towards Imphal was stopped for checking. The troops found 18 packets suspected to be Brown Sugar estimated to be around 45.2 lakhs hidden inside the bonnet, it said adding that the drugs was to be transported to Churachandpur district.

The drivers of the two vehicles along with the seized drugs were handed over to the Tengnoupal district for further investigation, said the AR.

The same day, another team of Assam Rifles recovered contraband items at Khudengthabi Check Post which is about 5 km away from the Moreh border town around 9 am.

The AR official said that the drugs were recovered from a vehicle intercepted at the check based on a specific input.

As many as 34 packets of suspected Brown Sugar worth Rs. 80 Lakhs were found concealed in various parts in the vehicle, informed the AR.

The detained individual and the recovered items have been reportedly handed over to Police Station Moreh for further investigation.

