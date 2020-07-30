3 Assam Rifles personnel killed in ambush in Manipur’s Chandel district

The incident occurred at 6.30 pm on Wednesday evening. (Representational photo) The incident occurred at 6.30 pm on Wednesday evening. (Representational photo)

Three Assam Rifles jawans were killed and six injured in an ambush in Manipur’s Chandel district near the Indo-Myanmar, top officials confirmed.

The incident occurred at 6.30 pm on Wednesday evening. Security forces suspect the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of Manipur to be involved in the attack.

An official statement from Assam Rifles is still awaited.

This is a developing report. Further details are awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd