Assam Rifles jawan booked for molesting IPS officer

The IPS officer alleged the incident took place when she was returning with her escorts in uniform after a visit to an Indo-Myanmar border town on Sunday. (Representational photo) The IPS officer alleged the incident took place when she was returning with her escorts in uniform after a visit to an Indo-Myanmar border town on Sunday. (Representational photo)

A case has been filed against an Assam Rifles jawan at a police station in the border area of Manipur after an IPS officer on duty complained that she was assaulted and molested during an official visit.

Calling it an unfortunate incident, Manipur DGP L M Khaute said the Assam Rifles authorities have been intimated. “The victim has lodged a complaint. As this has become a legal issue now, we will deal with it as per the law”.

The IPS officer alleged the incident happened when she was returning with her escorts in uniform after a visit to an Indo-Myanmar border town on Sunday. The accused, posted with the 12th Assam Rifles D-company, detained the party despite their identification cards, the officer alleged. She claimed the accused threatened to detain the police team till midnight even if they reported it to the DGP or the Chief Minister.

“We offered them personal search and vehicle search but he was not interested in that and started physically assaulting and molesting me. When my escort tried to intervene, he started thrashing and beating them,” said the officer. She claimed the accused abused and even tried to slap her.

The situation was reportedly brought under control only after the intervention of the Major of the post.

A separate complaint has been lodged with the Manipur State Commission for Women against the jawan and his commanding officer. “The CO 12 AR and Major of D-company forcefully entered the police station and tried to intimidate me to not file a written report and said that nothing will come out of this complaint as they have seen many such before,” the officer said in her complaint.

When contacted, the Assam Rifles PRO said he is not in a position to comment.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd