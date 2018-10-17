Arrested Manipur University teachers and students released, FIR dropped

The teachers and students after their release. (Express Photo) The teachers and students after their release. (Express Photo)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said Tuesday all arrested teachers and students of Manipur University will be released soon. An understanding to that effect was agreed upon by the government and protesting student organisations in a series of meetings held Monday night.

All those who were arrested were released soon after the CM’s statement on Tuesday.

A government press release quoted Singh as saying that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the state government and the six agitating student bodies in a meeting that dragged on till 1:30 am of October 16.

The agreement, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, said that the FIR lodged by former Vice Chancellor K Yungindro Singh, due to which the teachers and students were arrested, has been withdrawn.

The MoU also says that the state government will provide support to the independent enquiry committee that is looking into charges of alleged mismanagement and misappropriation of funds against another former VC, A P Pandey.

According to the agreement, the state government has agreed to urge the Centre to expedite the relocation of a company of paramilitary forces stationed inside the university campus.

Six teachers at the university – three professors and three assistant professors – have been in detention since September 20. They had not applied for bail because they wanted an unconditional release, sources said.

The university has been witnessing a continued spate of unrest stating from May 30, when the Manipur University Students Union (MUSU) began a strike demanding that the then VC Pandey resign over multiple allegations of administrative negligence and carelessness in running the university.

On August 23, after 85 days of complete shutdown, Manipur University opened after the MHRD accepted the demands of the protesters following a series of negotiation meetings.

The agreement said that Pandey should be on “eave “during the period of enquiry and until follow-up action taken on the enquiry report by the competent authority”.

