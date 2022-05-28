Arrested human rights activist brought to Manipur, remanded in judicial custody

Human rights activist Mark Thangmang Haokip, who was arrested on Tuesday in New Delhi over a social media post, was on Saturday remanded in 15 days’ judicial custody after he failed to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and surety. The duty magistrate had initially granted him bail.

Haokip, president of the International Human Rights Association, was on Friday brought to Imphal on transit remand following his arrest in a case booked last year on charges of promoting enmity or ill will between communities.

Seeking his custodial remand, police told the magistrate that Haokip had uploaded on Facebook a post that had the intention to misinterpret the state’s merger agreement with the Union of India.

The police submitted that Haokip’s post said that the merger agreement signed by the Maharaja covered only 700 square miles and did not cover the territory occupied by tribal chiefs and their subjects. They sought eight day’s custodial remand of Haokip for a thorough interrogation.

The chief judicial magistrate in Imphal West had earlier issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the 37-year-old human rights activist on the basis of an application filed by the Imphal police. The police had wanted him over his allegedly defamatory Twitter and Facebook posts about freedom fighter and Padma Bhushan awardee Rani Gaidinliu.

The application also said that leaders of 10 civil society organisations had also lodged a police complaint stating that Haokip’s statements had hurt the sentiments of many people and might disturb communal harmony.