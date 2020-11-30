Amit Shah to visit Manipur in December, could discuss Indo-Naga peace talks with CM

Shah is also likely to discuss reorganisation of BJP Manipur unit and the drugs menace in the state. (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Imphal in the second week of December to discuss myriad issues confronting the state.

Shah was earlier scheduled to visit Manipur on Sunday, but his trip was deferred to between December 7 and 14, mainly because Chief Minister N Biren Singh is under home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

During his visit, the Union Home Minister is expected to meet Biren Singh, Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla, BJP state leaders, MLAs, ministers and civil bodies, among others. Sources said the main purpose of Shah’s visit is to consult the CM on issues pertaining to the finalisation of Indo-Naga peace talks.

Other matters likely to be taken up include modification of the 6th Schedule, Manipur Land Reform and Land Revenue Act, insurgency issues, suspension of operation with Kuki militants, reorganisation of BJP Manipur state unit, drugs menace and Indo-Myanmar border issues, added the sources.

Moreover, speculation is also on that a reshuffle in the state government could be discussed, with the BJP emerging victorious in the recently conducted by-elections, sweeping four of the five assemblies.

After the resignation of three BJP MLAs ahead of the recent Rajya Sabha election, the strength of the party was reduced to 18 from 21. However, with the results of bye-elections and a favourable High Court verdict, the BJP tally has increased to 23 in a house of 60 with an effective strength of 53.

