Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Amit Shah to inaugurate Olympic Park in Manipur on January 6

Amit Shah will inaugurate various projects worth Rs 300 crore and lay the foundation stone for a project worth Rs 1,000 crore, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.

Amit Shah to inaugurate Olympic Park in Manipur on January 6
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Manipur on Friday, January 6, to inaugurate various projects worth Rs 300 crore, Chief Minister N Biren Singh informed during an event in Imphal Monday. The projects include Olympian Park and the hoisting of the tri-colour at the INA headquarters.

Shah will lay the foundation stone for a project worth Rs 1,000 crore, informed Biren Singh. The chief minister said the Union home minister will also hand out awards to all the poppy farmers who have adopted alternatives.

Highlighting the state’s achievement in curbing poppy farming, Biren Singh said the areas of poppy cultivation in Manipur have drastically reduced to 1,100 acres from 6,742 acres.

“We will never compromise on matters related to drugs including poppy cultivation, corruption, anti-national and deforestation,” he said.

He called on the civil bodies of the valley to start visiting the hills and advise the poppy farmers to adopt alternative crops.

Singh said his government is open to genuine suggestions and criticism published in the media. However, he cautioned against criticism on personnel matters.

The Olympic Park at Sangaithel hillock, Imphal West district, will be the first of its kind in the Northeast. It houses statues of state Olympians. The park will also accommodate statues of any state sports persons participating in the Olympics in the future.

Manipur is also setting up a training centre at the park in consultation with Samsung, for which the necessary machines are expected to arrive by January 15.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 19:25 IST


