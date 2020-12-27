‘Northeast has become hotbed of development’: Amit Shah in Manipur

Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday stresses that the development in the Northeast is among the Modi government’s priorities.

Stating that Manipur which was “once a hotbed of Insurgency has now become a hotbed of development,” Shah said, “Northeast was known for separatism and violence. But in the last 6 years, almost all armed groups have laid down arms one after the other. Violence has subsided. I hope that the remainder of the armed groups will shun violence & join the mainstream.” “Earlier, Manipur used to face a shortage of essentials due to regular blockades. But in the last 3 years, we’ve not seen any bandh…I want to felicitate Manipur CM N Biren Singh as he has given a new identity to the state,” Shah added.

Shah’s address came before the inauguration of Thoubal multipurpose project worth Rs 1,998.99 crores and Bisnupur-Tupul-Thoubal-Kasom Khullen road worth Rs 475.68 crore.

Took blessings at Maa Kamakhya Devi temple and prayed for the wellbeing and prosperity of our citizens. ঐতিহ্যমণ্ডিত কামাখ্যা মন্দিৰত মা কামাখ্যাৰ শ্ৰীচৰণত সেৱা জনাই সকলোৰে কল্যাণৰ বাবে প্ৰাৰ্থনা জনালোঁ। pic.twitter.com/Hl0cE3SXu2 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 27, 2020

The Union Minister will also lay foundation stones for seven major projects, including the Churachandpur Medical College estimated to cost Rs 325 crore, IIIT worth Rs 128 crore, IT SEZ worth Rs 950 crore, and State Government Guest House worth Rs 237.49 crore, among others. Shah is also expected to meet representatives of several civil bodies today.

Earlier in the day, Shah offered prayers at Shaktipeeth Kamakhya temple in Assam. Shah, who is on a three-day visit to the northeast, Saturday set the tone for the BJP’s 2021 Assam election campaign with a swipe against newly-formed political parties, the launch of a raft of educational projects, and outreach to the Vaishnavite community.

The Home Minister laid the foundation stone for a super-speciality medical college being set up at a cost of Rs 755 crore in Guwahati. He also ceremonially launched the construction work of nine law colleges at Diphu, Silchar, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, North Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Nalbari, Rangia and Raha.