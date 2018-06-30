Amit Shah chairs meeting of BJP leaders to ‘uproot Congress’ from North East

BJP chief Amit Shah at the meeting in Imphal on Saturday. (Twitter/@AmitShah) BJP chief Amit Shah at the meeting in Imphal on Saturday. (Twitter/@AmitShah)

BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday chaired a meeting with the party’s North East leaders in Imphal to chalk out a strategy to “uproot the Congress” from the region. The meeting, which was held under the slogan “Congress-mukt Bharat (Congress-free India), began at 11 am and will continue till midnight.

Planning and management for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, political conditions and social issues in the North Eastern states and the party’s organisational structure in the region are likely to be discussed in the meeting.

Briefing reporters prior to the meeting, Manipur party general secretary (organisation) N Nimbus said Shah’s two-day visit to Imphal is of political significance to the entire North East region. The BJP chief and the team will chalk out ways to uproot the Congress from the entire North East, he added.

A team of BJP delegates, including general secretary Ram Madhav, Manipur in-charge Prahlad Singh Patel, North East general secretary (organisation) Ajay Jamwal and North East General Secretary Arun Singh, attended the meet.

The meeting also saw the participation of eight delegates from Tripura, led by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, 10 delegates from Nagaland led by Deputy Chief Minister Y Pattor, 14 from Arunachal Pradesh led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, nine from Meghalaya led by BJP chief Shibum Lyngdoh and one representative each from Mizoram and Sikkim. Arunachal Pradesh party president Tapir Gao was also present.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd