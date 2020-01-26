Amid shutdown call by militants, Manipur celebrates Republic Day

Manipur Governor Dr Najma Heptulla and CM N Biren Singh at the Raj Bhavan on January 26. (Photo: Twitter/N Biren Singh). Manipur Governor Dr Najma Heptulla and CM N Biren Singh at the Raj Bhavan on January 26. (Photo: Twitter/N Biren Singh).

Manipur celebrated the 71st Republic Day of India amid a total shutdown call given by several militants outfits of the state.

A function was held at the historic Kangla Fort, Imphal, with Manipur Governor Dr Najma Heptulla as the Chief Guest. Heavy security, including state and paramilitary forces, was deployed in different places, particularly in Imphal city, in the wake of the militants’ call to boycott celebrations.

The celebration began with the Governor unfurling the National flag and inspecting the guard of honour. She then took salute from 118 different march past contingents, including uniformed services, schools, colleges and bands platoons, 17 cultural troupes and 16 tableaux of different government departments.

In a separate celebration held at 1st Manipur Rifles battalion ground, Chief Minister N Biren Singh stressed that the government was striving towards “inclusive and all-round development” for both hills and the valley.

He said the participation of all communities in the Republic Day parade signifies the revival of the close bond between different people living in the state.

Meanwhile, in response to the shutdown, all business establishments, including the main markets in Imphal city, kept shutters down. All forms of public transportation services, including inter-state transports, were also suspended.

The shutdown came into force from midnight on January 25 and ended at 6 pm today. There was no report of any untoward incident during the shutdown.

On the occasion, the Governor handed out the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service. She also handed over Union Home Minister Medal for Excellence in Police Training to four instructors of Manipur Police Training College.

