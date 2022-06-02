American swine fever breaks out at piggery in Kamjong district of Manipur

The district authority of Kamjong Wednesday declared an outbreak of the African swine fever in the district. The outbreak was reported from a piggery located at Grihang village.

As many as 80 pigs, including piglets, in the farm have reportedly died of the infection since April this year. The outbreak of African swine fever was also reported in Imphal East and Thoubal districts last year.

The deputy commission of Kamjong, Rangnamei Rang Peter, in an order, declared 1 km radius around the piggery as an ‘Infected Zone’ and 10 km radius from the infected premises as a ‘Surveillance Zone’.

The district authority had ordered that no live pig or pig feed or pork and pork products would be allowed to be taken out or brought into the infected zone. It further said no one should hold any animal market or exhibition and carry on any activity which involves grouping or gathering of pigs within the zone.

The veterinary department of Manipur on Thursday suspected that human visitors are to be the source of the highly-contagious African swine fever.

As per official sources, the outbreak is believed to have started on April 17. However, the farmer reported the unusual death of pigs nearly a month later. The veterinary department said that preventive measures such as disinfection, sanitisation, restriction on carrying of live pigs, pig feed, pork and pork products and surveillance by task forces have been taken up.

Dr Sabitri Maibam, disease investigation lab in-charge of the veterinary department, said the last option is culling the live animals to prevent further spread. Moreover, rearing of pigs at the farm will be restricted for some few months, she added.