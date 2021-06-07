Alienation of Naga ancestral land with proposed Karbi-Anglong territorial council not acceptable: NSCN-IM

The NSCN-IM asserted that Karbi Anglong, erstwhile known as Rengma Hills, is the victim of aggressive influx of outsiders for vested interests

The NSCN-IM has said that the proposed plan of the Government of India and Assam to finalise Karbi-Anglong Autonomous Territorial Council is not acceptable as it alienates the ancestral land of the Rengma Nagas in Assam.

In a statement, the Naga outfit stated that the proposal to create Karbi-Anglong Autonomous Territorial Council (KAATC) in Karbi Anglong, is an agreement to appease the six rebel outfits – Karbi Longri North Cachar Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF), People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCKL), United People’s Liberation Army (UPLA) and three factions of Karbi People’s Liberation Tiger (KPLT).

However, historically nothing is far from the “truth” and no authority should go far enough to override the interests of the Rengma Nagas who are the legitimate owner of the land under the questionable proposition, it contended.

The NSCN-IM asserted that Karbi Anglong, erstwhile known as Rengma Hills, is the victim of aggressive influx of outsiders for vested interests. Nonetheless, their historical status as the true sons of the soil cannot be questioned. For the same reason the Rengma Nagas have a glorious history, vis-à-vis their relations with the Ahoms and the British rulers, it added.

Moreover, it reminded that the Rengma issue in Assam constitutes one of the important agendas of Indo-Naga political talks pending final decision.

“The Naga political movement is all about land and people because land represents economic, political and social power and identity of the people. The Naga people had sacrificed countless lives in the course of the movement”, it said.

Given the sensitive situation in the light of the proposed KAATC, NSCN stated that it would not accept alienation of Naga ancestral land which is tantamount to undermining the spirit of the Indo-Naga political talks.

“The Rengmas are not lost people or immigrants like others in Karbi Anglong. NSCN, therefore, would not allow the Rengma Nagas to be driven to the edge without considering their historical factual status. Thus, NSCN makes it loud and clear that any agreement that victimize the Rengma Nagas would not be acceptable to the Nagas in general and to the NSCN in particular,” the outfit added.