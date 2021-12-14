Ahead of Assembly polls, over 8,000 licensed firearms submitted in Manipur

Manipur Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajesh Agrawal Tuesday said as many as 8,648 licensed arms of the total 25,299 registered ones have been deposited till now at police stations across the state ahead of the upcoming Assembly election which is likely to be held in March 2022.

The step was taken to curb pre-poll violence in the state in view of a few recent incidents of violence, the CEO said. Agarwal made the announcement while briefing the media on the various activities taken up by the state election commission for the smooth conduct of the polls.

He said, “The period for filing claims and objections for the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of Photo Electoral Rolls has been completed. Over 1.4 lakh forms have been received during the SSR period and disposal of forms is on and will be completed by December 20.”

As per the schedule fixed by the Election Commission of India, the final electoral rolls will be published on January 5, 2022, he added.

Agrawal said three rounds of meetings have been held with recognised national and state political parties. The parties have been informed about the requirement of publication of criminal antecedents of candidates in the media on three different occasions.

The CEO said a state-specific plan in respect to the Covid-19 management is also being prepared. “It was also decided to operationalise cashless treatment of persons on election duty, rapid response teams, air ambulances and 24×7 control rooms,” he said.

Agrawal further informed that besides deploying micro-observers, all critical and vulnerable polling stations will be brought under webcasting and additional personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed at such polling stations.

Vehicle requirements have been worked out. As many as 6,588 vehicles of different types shall be required for the polling and security personnel. Agarwal has also written to the chief secretaries of Assam and Nagaland to extend cooperation in requisition of around 3,000 heavy vehicles for interstate transportation of CAPF personnel, he said.