Abducted tribal leader found murdered in Manipur’s Tamenglong district

Tension continued to prevail in Manipur’s Tamenglong district even on Thursday after a tribal leader, allegedly abducted in broad daylight on Wednesday from the district headquarters, was found shot dead late in the evening.

The incident comes in the wake of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s visit to the district to inaugurate several projects as a part of the state’s ‘Go to Hills’ campaign.

Eight personnel from the District Police , 4 from 5 Manipur Rifles and the Officer in charge of Tamenglong police station have been suspended and a probe will be held against them.

On Thursday, a combined team of security forces comprising Manipur Police and Manipur Rifles led by an Inspector General of Police rushed to the district.

The leader, Athuan Abonmai, was the former president of Zeliangrong Baudi, a tribe council based in Tamenglong district. He also served as the general secretary of the Naga People’s Front (NPF), a regional political party, and had contested the state Assembly election in 2012 as an NPF candidate from the Tamei constituency.

Sources said Abonmai was reportedly kidnapped from near the district headquarters ground where the ‘Go to Hills’ programme was held. It is learnt that he was on his way to attend the programme.

Some reports in the local newspapers said the kidnappers were cadres of a hill-based militant outfit. Later, Abonmai was found dead in the evening with bullet injuries, in the interior parts of the district near Pallong village under Tamei sub-division.

The motive behind the incident remains unclear with no militant group claiming responsibility for the murder. The district police also could not be reached for a comment.

Several organisations condemned the incident and demanded a clarification from the perpetrators on the motive behind the murder.