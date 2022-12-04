Manipur: Nearly Rs 890 crore funds for centrally sponsored schemes remain unutilised

Nearly Rs 890 crore of funds meant for Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) in Manipur were lying unutilised in the Single Nodal Agency (SNA) account as on December 1, according to reports.

Some of the departments having major chunks of unutilised bank balance in the SNA account are Health, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (RDPR), Minority Affairs, Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), and Municipal Administration, Housing & Urban Development (MAHUD).

In the health sector, Rs 177 crore meant for health and medical education was yet to be utilised. Apart from this, Rs 13.23 crore for Reproductive Child Health & Health System Strengthening, National Health Programme, and National Urban Health Mission and an additional Rs 15.83 crore for National Ayush Mission remained unutilised.

In the rural development sector, a total of Rs 153.65 crore remained unused for various schemes like MNREGA (Rs 67.30 crore), National Rural Livelihood Mission (Rs 47.12 crore), Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (Rs 50 lakh), Shyama Prasad Mukherji Rurban Mission (Rs 9.39 crore), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Rural (Rs 26.40 crore) and Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (Rs 2.94 crore).

In the Minority Affairs department, a sum of Rs 147.77 crore under Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakaram (PMJVK) remained unutilised.

In PHED, a total of Rs 98.44 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and National Rural Drinking Water Mission was yet to be utilised. In the social welfare department, a sum of Rs 18.45 crore meant for various schemes remained unused.

According to a source in the state finance department, the new change in the operating procedure for CSS is the main reason for the delay in utilisation of funds. It may be mentioned that as per the new rules, the Union government has tightened the procedure for grant allocation and stepped up scrutiny of funds disbursed.

Nevertheless, the state finance department has written to administrative heads of various departments to promptly utilise the funds released to the SNA account so that further instalments can be received from the Centre and the development of the state does not get hampered by poor utilisation of funds, said the source.