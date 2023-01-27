scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
81 Myanmar citizens including 10 minors arrested in Manipur

The Myanmarese people had settled in two villages in the border district of Tengnoupal.

Police have registered a suo motu case under section 14 of the Foreigners Act 1946. (Representational image)

The Manipur police on Friday arrested 81 Myanmar citizens including 10 minors for illegally entering India and settling in the border district of Tengnoupal.

According to police, the Myanmarese people had settled in and around New Salbung village and H Lhangcham village, 7 km south of the Moreh police station.

Police have registered a suo motu case under section 14 of the Foreigners Act 1946.

The district superintendent of police informed the state home secretary that the Myanmar citizens would be produced in a local court.

The home secretary notified the state police chief to open a foreigner detention centre at a newly constructed building in the Sajiwa prison complex.

The home secretary further directed that the Myanmar citizens be provided security on their way to the detention centre as soon as police obtain a court order and hand them over to correctional department officers.
First published on: 27-01-2023 at 19:30 IST
PAU V-C inaugurates automated submersible pump testing centre

