79 Rohingyas arrested since 2011, 52 sent back: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday informed the state assembly that a total of 79 Rohingyas were arrested between 2011 and 2018 when they were trying to enter Manipur without valid documents.

Advertising

Singh, who is also holding the Home portfolio, was responding to queries raised by Congress MLA K Ranjit Singh during the question hour on the sixth day of the ongoing session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly.

Of the total Rohingyas arrested, 52 were deported to their respective country after they completed their jail term. The remaining 27 are serving their term under the Foreigners Act, the CM said.

Singh added that in 2018 alone, 36 Rohingyas were arrested, most of them along the Indo-Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district and the highest till date.

Noting the role of locals to help the Rohingyas enter the state, the CM said police have identified two persons involved in providing duplicate Aadhaar cards to the illegal immigrants. Singh assured the House that the accused, who are absconding, will not be spared.

To put a stop on the influx of immigrants, Singh said his government has urged the Centre to implement the National Register of Citizens in the state.

Advertising

He added that 50 additional police personnel were sent to the Jiribam district recently to keep an eye along the border areas. Police are patrolling using motorboats apart from frisking those residing by the river near the border, he said.