3 Manipur govt employees suspended for subletting quarters allotted to them

The Manipur government Friday suspended three of its employees for subletting government quarters allotted to them.

The incident comes nearly a week after Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s warning that illegal occupiers of government-allotted quarters in the state will be evicted and employees who rent their allotted quarters will face suspension or termination.

The suspended employees include a ward attendant serving at a PHC in Moreh border town, a teacher serving in Imphal and a grade IV employee of the Manipur Works department.

A separate order was issued by the authority stating that the trio was suspended with immediate effect as per the CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965.

The employees were ordered to remain in their respective headquarters and asked not to leave the headquarters without obtaining permission of the competent authority.

Following the statement made by Singh, the state issued a notice to all administrative heads to constitute verification teams at the state level as well as at the district level for verification and checking of government quarters.

As per the notice, if any government employee or some other private parties are found either occupying government quarters unauthorisedly or subletting to someone else, then strict disciplinary action like suspension of government employee as deemed fit under appropriate section of CCS (CCA) rules will be initiated. The notice said even FIRs may be lodged. An IRB jawan was also placed under suspension on Thursday for renting out the government quarter allotted to him to a civilian.