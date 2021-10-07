24 Myanmar nationals caught travelling with fake Aadhaar in Manipur

Troops of Assam Rifles detained as many as 24 Myanmar nationals who were reportedly travelling with fake Aadhaar cards near the Indo-Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district of Manipur.

Sources said the Myanmar nationals, including 14 women and three minors, were intercepted at the Army checkpoint at Khudengthabi Tuesday around 3 pm. They were on their way to Churachandpur district accompanied by a man from Bulin Champhai in Mizoram.

Of the total detained, nine are from Mungswa, Khutan village in Myanmar and 15 others belong to Butalen and Toyero villages in Myanmar.

Moreh police station registered a case and all the Myanmar nationals were booked under the Foreigners Act.

The incident comes a week after 11 Myanmar nationals were detained at the Imphal Airport while trying to board a Delhi-bound flight with fake Aadhaar cards. A district magistrate remanded the 11 in police custody for further investigation.