21 more HoDs of Manipur University resigns

While 21 more head of departments of Manipur University have tendered their resignation on Monday, Manipur University Student’s Union (MUSU) performed symbolic cremation of the varsity vice-chancellor inside the campus gate.

Altogether 28 HoDs have resigned so far demanding removal of the vice-chancellor, Adya Prasad Pandey, with the seven tendering their resignation on Saturday. The Manipur University has got 32 departments.

Intensifying its protest, volunteers of MUSU took out a funeral procession carrying symbolic dead body of Pandey in a coffin and burned it at the main gate of the campus.

M Dayaman, president of MUSU said “We cremated the VC so that his evil deeds in the university end from today and begins a peaceful university atmosphere”.

He alleged the authority of taking side of the VC, disregarding the life and career of the students, as nothing positive has come about despite the protest have crossed a month. “We will continue our agitation until Pandey is removed from his post”, he added.

The strike has affected not only the university but also the students of the colleges and institutions affiliated to the university. At least 86 institutes are affiliated to Manipur University.

Meanwhile, the Manipur University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) convened an emergency meeting as majority HoDs tendered resignation in support to the students’ demand.

In the meeting, the wardens reported the inability of sustaining the mess in the university hostels. It is learnt that the Hostel no. 4 was closed down since Sunday.

The situation arises out of administrative collapse and non-release of funds to the respective wardens. The meeting also deliberated on various other issues consequent upon the prolonged collapse of administration of the varsity, said a statement released by MUTA.

The meeting resolved that the Prime Minister, chief rector, minister of HRD and chief minister be requested to initiate steps upon at the earlier convenience to set up a high-level enquiry committee to probe into the alleged financial and administrative irregularities committed by professor Pandey as VC.

It resolved that the wardens be requested not to resign at least till July 10 in the interest of the students. It was also resolved that MUTA would take care of the needs for mess in the hostels.

The teachers also decided to donate one day’s salary for maintaining the mess in all the ten students’ hostels.

