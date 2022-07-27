scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

20 non-locals killed in Manipur since 2017: CM Biren Singh informs state Assembly

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh added that most of the attacks were carried out in the election seasons.

Written by Jimmy Leivon | Imphal |
July 27, 2022 9:32:44 pm
The Chief Minister was replying to queries raised by Congress MLA Surjakumar Okram during the question hour of the ongoing monsoon session of Manipur Assembly. (File)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Wednesday informed the Assembly that as many as 20 non-locals were killed in attacks by militants operating in the state since 2017.

The Chief Minister was replying to queries raised by Congress MLA Surjakumar Okram during the question hour of the ongoing monsoon session of Manipur Assembly.

Singh said that the highest count was in 2021 when eight non-Manipuris were killed. One non-local was killed each in 2017, 2018 and 2019 while three were killed in 2020. He added that six non-Manipuris have been murdered this year till July 25. Notably, the numbers have evidently fallen as the Chief Minister pointed out that as many as 40 non-Manipuris were killed during the Congress regime.

Singh further said that the government is taking stringent security measures to thwart such killings. He added most of the attacks were carried out in the election seasons.

The Opposition MLA had sought information on the number of non-Manipuris killed during the said period and questioned the steps taken by the government to stop such incidents since the state is pushing to boost the tourism industry.

Later, while speaking at a weapon laying down ceremony of 12 cadres of the Liberation Tigers of Tribals (LTT), Singh said his government is committed to end the insurgency problems in Manipur within three to four years. The 12 cadres included LTT chairman, deputy chairman and Army chief. The event was held at the Banquet Hall of the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles in Imphal.

The surrendered militants brought along one M16 rifle, two AK56 rifles, one .22 rifle, one double barrel gun, one carbine, two 9 mm pistols, one grenade launcher along with one Chinese hand grenades and one handheld set.

The Chief Minister reiterated Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s assurance that not a single bullet will be fired on militants who want to return to their normal lives and join the national mainstream and no FIR will be lodged against them unless they are involved in a heinous crime. He appealed to the paramilitary forces, army, and the police to keep up the Union Home Minister’s commitment to encourage more cadres of militant groups to come to the mainstream.

He appealed to all the militant groups to come back to the mainstream by saying the political scenario of the state had changed.

