14-year-old raped, killed in Manipur: CM says 6 arrested so far

After a 14-year-old gangrape victim died in an Imphal hospital last week, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Sunday said six suspects had been arrested in the case so far, and that a sum of Rs 5 lakh would be provided to the victim’s family as ex-gratia.

Biren Singh, who also holds the Home portfolio, said exemplary punishment would be awarded to the perpetrators.

“Dedicated efforts will be put in to file the chargesheet in less than two months, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012,” Singh said.

The 14-year-old girl from Mayang, Imphal, was found unconscious on the road between Irong to Heibong Makhong last Monday by a pedestrian. Later, it was found out that she had been gang-raped.

The girl was initially rushed to Mayang Imphal Public Health Centre (PHC), and later referred to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal, where she died on Thursday.

The police have arrested a 19-year-old who was reportedly in a relationship with her.

K Meghachandra Singh, Superintendent of Police, Imphal West, said that the case has been handed over to a Special Investigation Team headed by Ratana Ngasekpam, Additional SP for Crime Against Women.

“Senior officers are supervising the investigation on a daily basis,” said Meghachandra Singh.

