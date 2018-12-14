Manipur: ZUF sympathiser nabbed with ammunition, grenades

A combined team of Manipur Police commandos along with Assam Rifles under the aegis of IGAR (South) apprehended a woman sympathiser of Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) and recovered a huge consignment of ammunition and grenades on Friday.

A statement issued by PRO, Assam Rifles, said the woman was apprehended in a joint operation comprising of Keithelmanbi Battalion, Thoubal Battalion along with Imphal West district police commandos, launched at Tera Bazar.

The combined team reportedly recovered a huge consignment of ammunition consisting of 1,120 rounds of AK-47 assault rifles and 20 Chinese hand grenades along with 20 detonators.

The arrested woman has been identified as the elder sister of Azona Kamei, a self-styled joint secretary of Publication and Information Department of Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF), as well as sister in law of Darei Chiru who is self-styled army chief of the outfit, said the PRO statement.

She has also been previously involved in the transportation of arms and ammunition on the instructions of Darei Chiru, it said.

The recovery of large quantity ammunition is a major success on part of the Assam Rifles & Manipur Police to thwart nefarious designs of the UG groups, said the statement.

The ZUF is a breakaway group of the NSCN-IM formed in 2011 with the objective to protect the natural resources, land and people besides promoting fraternity and to preserve the unity and integrity of Zeliangrong communities and its sub-tribes. The outfit is active in Noney and Tamenglong districts of Manipur, a Naga-dominated district.