Manipur to intensify drive against illegal immigrants, launch ‘house-to-house’ survey

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Sunday said the government would conduct a house-to-house survey to crack down on illegal immigrants once the population commission is constituted in the state. The announcement came two days after 48 foreign nationals including Rohingyas were arrested in multiple drives conducted by the police across the north-eastern state.

Biren Singh said the influx of immigrants has reached an alarming stage in Manipur. He added that around 613 persons without valid documents and ILP (Inner Line Permit) passes were arrested till Saturday.

The chief minister informed that the state will soon come out with a certain set of rules under the Population Commission to intensify the drive against illegal immigrants.

“We are working on a mechanism to trace illegal immigrants and foreigners…” said Biren Singh.

Biren Singh cautioned that action will be taken against those found sheltering illegal immigrants during the house-to-house survey.

He said it was worrisome that a Bangladeshi, identified as Md Anwar Hussain, 54, and his son, Md Amzad Ali, successfully passed themselves off as locals since 1990 till they were caught recently.

According to Singh, the Bangladeshi nationals had already obtained driving licences as well as Aadhaar cards.

He said the government will see to it that actions are taken against officials involved in the illegal issuance of driving licences and Aadhaar cards.

The chief minister sought the support of the public in safeguarding the indigenous population.

“The government alone cannot succeed in the fight against illegal influx. We need the support of the people to protect and safeguard indigenous populations,” Biren Singh said.