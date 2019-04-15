Manipur: Three killed, several houses destroyed as storm wreaks havoc in Manipur

At least three women were killed and a number of houses destroyed in a storm that wreaked havoc across Manipur on Monday.

According to the meteorological department of ICAR, the wind speed was measured at 75km per hour and lasted for around 20 minutes.

Kaching, Thoubal and Churachandpur were the districts which were most affected by the thunderstorm.

In Churachandpur district, two women were killed and three others sustained injuries at K Salemjang village when the house they were taking shelter in collapsed. The injured were rushed to the district hospital and said to be out of danger.

An initial report said that a total of 199 villages and 2,004 households were affected in the entire district. Electricity supply was also cut in most parts due to the collapse one of the main High Tension (HT) wire feeding the district. The Kangvai sub-division of the district is said to be worst affected.

As per the report of the sub-divisional officer (SDO) Kangvai, 120 villages were affected by the storm leaving villagers without shelter. The SDO has sought immediate relief from the district authority for the affected victims.

In Kakching district, another woman Kakching town was also reportedly killed when a large tree uprooted by the storm came collapsing on the house the victim was taking shelter in.

According to official sources, over 1,000 houses were damaged by the storm in Thoubal and Kakching districts, of which 150 were completely destroyed.

Although there were reports of widespread destruction of properties and human injuries caused by the storm, a detailed report is awaited.